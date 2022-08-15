Digital India sale on Reliance Digital: Best deals and offers

Reliance Digital has announced its Digital India sale on its e-store, it is being touted as "India's Biggest Electronics Sale". The sale is live now and will go until August 16.

Reliance Digital is claiming to offer up to 50% off on large appliances, up to Rs. 25,000 instant discount on Televisions, up to 80% off on smartwatches, up to 80% off on small appliances, and more.

Let us take a look at the best offers from Reliance digital's Digital India sale on the Reliance digital e-store.

What are the card offers?

The Digital India sale also comes with card offers like Amazon's recent sales like Prime Day or the Great Freedom festival. You will get an instant discount of 10% while using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Citibank cards. The instant discount will be available for Credit cards and Debit cards on EMI and Non-EMI transactions.

Offer for first-time shoppers

If you're shopping for the first time from Reliance digital, you can utilize this coupon code for getting an extra Rs. 500 OFF. Coupon code: DIS500

Best deals and offers on Digital India sale

(opens in new tab) iPhone 12 - on sale for Rs. 55,900 (opens in new tab) 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display | Apple A14 Bionic | 12MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide | 12MP selfie | 2815mAh battery

(opens in new tab) iFFALCON 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV - on sale for Rs. 10,999 (opens in new tab) 32-inch HD ready panel | Dolby Surround sound technology | 16W speakers | Android TV OS | 2 HDMI ports | 1 USB 2.0 port

(opens in new tab) Karbonn 32-inch smart TV - on sale for Rs. 9,999 (opens in new tab) 32-inch HD Ready panel | 20 Watts speakers | Linux-based OS | 2 HDMI ports | 2 USB 2.0 ports

(opens in new tab) Voltas Beko 195 Litre 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator - on sale for Rs. 12,990 (opens in new tab) 195L capacity | Direct cooling | R600a Refrigerant | Stabilizer free operation |

(opens in new tab) Kodak 50-inch 4K Android TV - on sale for Rs. 27,999 (opens in new tab) 50-inch 4K panel | Android TV | 20 Watts speakers | 1GB RAM | 8GB internal storage | 3 HDMI ports | 1 USB port

(opens in new tab) Moto E32s - on sale for Rs. 7,999 (opens in new tab) 6.5-inch HD+ LCD | Mediatek Helio G37 | 16MP triple camera | 5000mAh battery

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 inch - on sale for Rs. 27,899 (opens in new tab) 10.2 inch retina IPS display | 1620 x 2160 pixels | Apple A13 Bionic | 3GB RAM | 128GB/256GB internal storage | 8MP back camera | 12MP selfie camera | 8557mAh battery

(opens in new tab) Boat Grenade 5W speaker - on sale for Rs. 799 (opens in new tab) 5W speaker | Bluetooth 4.2 | IPX6 rated | 7hr play time | AUX and SD card support

