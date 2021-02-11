Dell's Presidents' Day sale features great prices on cheap laptops, XPS, and even gaming machines

For those on the hunt for their next machine, the Dell Presidents' Day sales are offering huge price cuts across a whole range of work, casual, and even gaming laptops right now.

Dell XPS, Inspiron, G5 gaming machines, and even Alienware laptops are all on sale today, and we've picked out a few prime choices for our readers to consider just down below.

Prices start at just $379.99 for the latest Dell Inspiron 14 5000 today, which is a fantastic pick if you're looking for a cheap machine for just general or even light work tasks. As you'd expect from Dell, inside it's packing the latest components on the market - an 11th gen Intel Core i3 and 128GB SSD to be exact that makes it a nifty little performer, especially for the price.

For those with a little more cash to spend, we'd recommend considering the excellent range of Dell XPS 13's on offer in this week's Presidents' Day sales. This 'entry-level' model for $749.99 (was $1,149) in particular looks to be a fantastic buy. Well, we say entry-level, but of course, its Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are anything but.

And finally, there are some fantastic gaming laptop deals to check out, including this Dell G5 15 for $649.99 (was $909). With a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, this machine really stands out from most competition at this price point, and the 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD make it a great starter laptop for gamers on a budget.

Dell Presidents' Day sale: laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 14 5000: $449.99 $379.99 at Dell

Save $70 - If you're looking for a cheap, up-to-date for casual or even work use, this Dell Inspiron 14 is a great choice. Inside it's got the latest 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, making it quite a speedy little operator if you're just sticking to the basics.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000: $799.99 $599.99 at Dell

Save $130 - If you wanted a more capable machine, however, check out this upgraded Dell Inspiron 15 - which has an AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Those components are going to set you up really nicely if you need a fast machine for working from home especially.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 laptop: $829.99 $679.99 at Dell

Save $150 - This Inspiron 14 will give you plenty of flexibility being a 2-in-1 laptop, although being a Dell it's still got plenty of power under the hood. With an 11th gen Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this machine is packing in some ultrabook level specs for a whole lot less than the usual asking price for an XPS.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,149.99 $749.99 at Dell

Save $400 - The cheapest Dell XPS 13 deal currently available on the official Dell store, you would be mistaken into thinking this sale is for a baseline version. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, that's definitely not the case, however - you're definitely getting a lot of machine for your money here.View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,149.99 $999.99 at Dell

Save $150 - We're upping the price here for the latest Dell XPS 13 on the market, but you're of course getting your hands on that stunning near bezel-less display with this model. Aside from the gorgeous design, an 11th gen Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD makes this one capable of smooth sailing across all your favorite applications. View Deal

Dell Presidents' Day sale: gaming laptop deals

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: $909.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $260 - A GTX 1650Ti graphics card makes this Dell G5 15 stand out from the cheap gaming laptop deals competition this week - that's a component you don't tend to see at this price. Alongside that, an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD mean you're getting a really capable machine here for the money.View Deal

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: $1,009.99 $749.99 at Dell

Save $260 - Alternatively, if you've got a little more cash in your pocket to spend, you could go for this upgraded Dell G5 15. This one's got a beefy Intel Core i7-10750H processor under the hood alongside that GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That processor affords a bit better performance overall, especially on those games that are intensive to run.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop: $1,949.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

Save $550 - We're jumping right up in regards to pricing here with our next entry, but we reckon this Alienware m15 R3 looks to be one of the best value picks today. With an RTX 2070, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this is one exceptionally powerful machine that'll handle 1080p gaming no problem for a few good years.View Deal

