Dell XPS 13 deals feature Core i7 models for as low as $779 this weekend

If you're looking to save on a premium ultrabook, there are a myriad of excellent Dell XPS 13 deals being featured on the official Dell store this weekend - all of which feature price cuts of over $300 on Core i7 models.

We previously covered a few Dell XPS 13 deals last weekend, and it's looking like Dell is very much eager to waggle some temptingly low prices on slightly older premium models right now to clear the way for the newest stock. Prices last weekend were ever so slightly better (by about $10 - $20), but these are still great deals.

Prices start at just $779.99 for a 'baseline' model featuring an Intel Core i7-10510U, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. If that memory configuration is a little too weedy for you, you can also upgrade to a 512GB SSD version for $899, and a 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD version for $944.99. You'll find all three of these Dell XPS 13 deals with price cuts of over $300 right now, making for some pretty tidy savings regardless of your preferences.

Even though these are slightly older models with chunkier bottom bezels, their specs are nothing to sniff at and they're of course still featuring that stunning design that the XPS range is known for. Subsequently, if you're looking for a cheap but fast ultrabook, these are really great value this weekend.



Note: we're expecting the baseline model to sell out really quickly as this particular configuration is always really popular. We'd definitely jump on it if you're interested, or potentially opt for that 512GB SSD config if you can afford it.

Dell XPS 13 deals this weekend

Save $329 - You'll have to hurry to snag yourself one of these entry-level Core-i7 models - they're almost all sold out! Even though this is the lightest equipped XPS 13 on our list, it's still packing 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which means you're getting a very fast performer on a relatively tight budget here.

Save $309 - We're bumping up in price a bit here, but this particular XPS 13 comes with an expanded 512GB SSD - which will be a sensible upgrade for most users. Of course, there's still a 10th gen Intel Core i7 and 8GB of RAM hiding under the hood of this machine, meaning you're still getting tons of power on tap.

Save $364 - The final XPS 13 on our list again features that speedy Core i7 processor, but bumps up the RAM and SSD to 16GB and 512GB respectively. If you're looking for raw multitasking power, this one's definitely going to serve you well. We'd recommend this one if you're really planning on putting your machine through its paces on demanding applications.

