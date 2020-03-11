Dell laptop deals: this stunning Alienware M15 gaming laptop is now just $1,199

This powerful Alienware M15 gaming laptop is just $1,199 right now in the latest Dell laptop deals. That's a fantastic $550 saving on an incredible machine packing some serious specs under the hood.

Gaming laptop deals in this price range rarely touch the level of power you're getting here, with an eye-watering 9th generation hexa-core i7 processor sitting at the helm of 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce 1660Ti graphics. That's a fantastic configuration more than capable of taking on pretty much anything you want to throw at it - from the latest high-performance games to power-intensive media editing programs.

You'll be using promo code AWM15R1AFF to secure your savings on this particular Alienware M15 gaming laptop at checkout, but you can find plenty more Dell G3 gaming laptop deals on offer thanks to the code EXTRA17. We're rounding up our top picks of these Dell gaming laptop deals below.

Not in the US? Check out the latest Alienware M15 and Dell G3 gaming laptop deals further down the page.

Today's best Alienware M15 gaming laptop deal

Alienware M15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,749 $1,199.99 at Dell

You're picking up a powerful hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor inside this Alienware M15 gaming laptop, not to mention the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Those are some serious specs and they're more than welcome at this $1,199 price tag this week.

Use promo code AWM15R1AFF at checkout to redeem your savings.

More Dell gaming laptop deals

Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,218.99 $904.69 at Dell

Save $314 on this Dell G3 gaming laptop deal, bringing the price way down below $1,000 this week. You're picking up a quad-core 9th generation i5 processor with impressive GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Use promo code EXTRA17 at checkout to take the extra cash off.

Dell G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,218.99 $912.99 at Dell

For just a few dollars more this week, you can upgrade your processor to a fantastic 9th generation hexa-core i7 version. You're dropping down to GTX 1650 graphics to make room for all the power, but boosting back up to 16GB of RAM in the process. This gaming laptop deal is particularly good if you're looking to split your storage between a more spacious hard drive and a speedy SSD, and you're getting a 1TB HDD with 256GB of SSD storage in here. Remember to redeem promo code EXTRA17 to shave that price down even more than the instant savings on site.

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,578 $1,244.16 at Dell

This Dell G7 gaming laptop deal comes in slightly more expensive than the Alienware M15 above, but offers a slight storage variation that may be more suited to those looking for more space. You're keeping the 9th generation i7 processor with GTX 1660Ti graphics and 16GB RAM, but swapping over to a 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD combo. Upgrade to a 17-inch version for the big screen treatment at just $1,269.89. Use promo code EXTRA17 to secure your savings at checkout.

