Dell Labor Day sales are cutting up to $250 off these Dell XPS deals

The Dell Labor Day sales have kicked off, and you'll find some excellent Dell XPS deals offering low prices on a range of high-end models right now. That means you can treat yourself to powerful processors, impressive graphics, and even OLED displays for less with a range of XPS 13 and 15 offers available over at the official Dell store.
- Shop the full Dell Labor Day sales at Dell
Coming in at just over $1,000, the 2019 Dell XPS 13 is available with a $150 discount right now. That takes the quick and portable laptop down from $1,249 to just $1,099.99, an excellent final price considering the hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.
However, if you want to add an Nvidia GPU to the mix, and the 4K OLED display panel to really show it off, we'd have to recommend this $250 saving on the Dell XPS 15, bringing to down to just $1,599.99. You are dropping down to a 9th generation i7 processor here to make way for those savings, but with a GTX 1650 GPU and plenty of storage space you're still getting excellent value for money here.
We're rounding up all these Dell XPS deals in the Labor Day sales just below, but you'll also find plenty more cheap laptop deals available now as well.
Dell XPS deals in the Labor Day sales
Dell XPS 13:
$1,249 $1,099.99 at Dell
Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13 in the latest Dell Labor Day sales. This particular configuration offers a hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's an impressive amount of power for just over $1,000.
View Deal
Dell XPS 15:
$1,849.99 $1,599.99 at Dell
You can also save $250 on this Dell XPS 15, offering up not only a larger display but a gorgeous 4K OLED one. That will help those Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, meaning this laptop will be able to take on everything from media editing to gaming. There's a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor under the hood, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD as well.
View Deal
2020 Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop:
$1,899.99 $1,749.99 at Dell
The all-new Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop is also reduced in Dell's Labor Day sales. You're picking up a premium laptop here, for a great price - especially with a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.
View Deal
More Dell XPS deals
If you want to shop around a little more, we're bringing you the best Dell XPS deals from around the web right here. These are the absolute lowest prices from all your favorite retailers, starting off with the 2020 Dell XPS 13.
If you're after a larger screen, however, you'll want to shop the 2020 Dell XPS 15 deals just below.
