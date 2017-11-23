Dell doubles-down with Black Friday discounts: 15% off XPS, Inspiron and Alienware products

Fancy a bargain laptop or desktop PC from a top-tier manufacturer? The good news is that Dell is playing a particularly strong Black Friday hand this year, with the company knocking 15% off all its XPS, Inspiron and Alienware offerings.

Yes, that means every machine in these ranges costs 15% less, which is more than double the saving that Dell offered on Black Friday last year, when the vendor reduced products by 7%.

You can avail yourself of these Black Friday deals right now by simply using the discount code SAVE15 when purchasing. As mentioned, this applies to XPS, Inspiron and Alienware machines, although it doesn’t pertain to related accessories.

The other caveat is that you can only apply the discount to a maximum of five units (pieces of hardware) per order, and the offer is valid from today until the end of next Monday (November 27).

If you click on one of the links below and the web page doesn't open, it may be because you have an adblocker installed in your browser. Pause or disable it, then try again.

Deals of the Dells

Obviously there’s a huge swathe of products which are discounted here, so let’s highlight a few particularly smart devices that you might be tempted to buy, which the code applies to...

15% off the Dell XPS 15

This notebook makes our best laptops list, and indeed we declared it the best 15-inch laptop currently available. Although it can be pretty expensive... The discount code SAVE15 at checkout will help there, reducing the price of the cheapest XPS 15 sold by Dell from £1,429 to £1,214. Note that the configuration which costs £1,649 will be knocked down to £1,299, an even bigger 21% discount – although this deal won’t go live until 6pm on Black Friday.View Deal

15% off the Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1

Are you after a wallet-friendly convertible? Then you might want to think about the Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1, which is a slick, affordable hybrid. Particularly after you’ve applied the discount code SAVE15 at checkout, which means the price of the entry-level model will be reduced from £549 to £466.View Deal

15% off the Alienware Aurora PC

If you’d rather have the beef of a desktop PC for gaming, then this Alienware box of tricks will satiate your appetite for fluid frame rates – it’s top of our list of the best gaming PCs of 2017. Again, just pop in the discount code SAVE15 at checkout to reduce the asking price of the base Aurora from £849 to £721.View Deal

Still hankering for more bargains? Dell has some even bigger discounts on the boil for Black Friday:

16% off the Dell Visor

Want a piece of the Windows Mixed Reality action? You can now grab Dell’s headset for £299.99.View Deal

26% off Dell Visor Controllers

And if you need the controllers to go with the above Windows Mixed Reality headset, they’ve also been reduced to £80.View Deal

52% off the Dell S2817Q 4K monitor

Want a bargain on an Ultra HD display? Then this 28-inch monitor fits the bill perfectly, having been slashed down to £260 – that’s half the recommended price.View Deal

22% off the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

Dell’s Inspiron 15 made our best laptops list as the top pick for a budget-friendly gaming notebook. And it’s now even cheaper, with Dell reducing the asking price of the entry-level model from £899 to £699. Note that this deal doesn’t go live until 1pm on Black Friday. Furthermore, at 8am on Black Friday, Dell is reducing the £1,399 configuration of the Inspiron to £1,099, representing an even bigger 29% discount.View Deal

27% off the Dell Inspiron15 5000 2-in-1

Another cool convertible deal can be had on Dell’s Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1, which is being reduced from £749 to £549. However, note that this doesn’t happen until 6pm on Black Friday.View Deal