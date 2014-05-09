TechRadar Tip Off: 4TB External Hard Drive 40% off, save $50 on a 3DS XL at Walmart

Sit down. I've got some bad news to share with you. You see, file sizes, they're getting bigger.

Blu-ray versions of movies can take up to 10GB of space. Your family photos that you decided to take in .RAW are slowly claiming more and more space on your hard drive. But there must be something you can do to stop it, right?

Don't worry, there is. Check out today's deal over at Newegg for a Samsung 4TB external hard drive for just $130. 4TB should be plenty of space for all your movies, music, and family photos, plus give you some padding for whatever crazy-big file size they push on us next.

It's-a me, Mario!

Saving $30 is pretty 1337.

Nintendo's hit a bit of a rough patch here in 2014, but none of it has to do with the company's tremendously popular 3DS system.

Today, Walmart's got a package deal of one game and the system for $170 – that saves you $30 for the console itself compared to other retailers, plus you get a free game. It's a win for you and for your wallet.

Super special extra deal

Last one, we promise.

Need a SDHC for well under the market price? Best Buy's running a deal of the day on them that will get you a 32GB card for under $20 – perfect for that brand-new 3DS you just bought.

Do you have too much media for one cellphone? Check out the microSD cards also on sale. (Note: they're micro in size, not in storage capacity.)