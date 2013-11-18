TechRadar Tip Off: SteelSeries Siberia V2 Full-Size Gaming Headset for only $59.99

Have you had headsets that tend to squish your head in or don't meet your requirements for a great sound experience?

It just so happens that today's TechRadar Tip Off has found a great deal for you on some colorfully blue and white headsets.

The SteelSeries Siberia V2 Full-Size Gaming Headset sits comfortably on your noggin thanks to cushy noise reducing ear cups, and of course, are capable of exceptional sound all for only $54.99.

Quality, quality, quality

From background game music to bullets, footsteps and even Spotify, the SteelSeries Siberia V2 can do it all. Along with a pull-out microphone which can neatly be tucked away into the left ear cup, the Siberian headset also has to following:

Closed ear headphones with 50mm driver units

Crystal clear high, low and mid-tones

Integrated volume control located on the cord

Frequency response: 18 - 28,000 Hz

Cable length: 9.8 feet

There are also 3.5 mm jacks for easy smartphone plug-in just in case you want to listen to music away from your PC, and handy inline controls for quick access to volume.

SteelSeries is a popular brand for professional gamers, and makes a load of gaming peripherals so the company knows what it's doing - meaning, you're definitely getting a good deal for a set that's 33% off the original price.