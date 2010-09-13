Microsoft LifeCam brings 1080p video calling

Microsoft has announced the arrival of its latest LifeCam, a webcam which brings 1080p video calling.

Microsoft is hell-bent on making the webcam experience that little bit clearer. This is all to do with Windows Live Messenger 2011, which allows HD video calling in a 16:9 format.

According to Microsoft, this is the first of its kind on the market and describes it as "the closest thing to being there".

HD video calling

"With Windows Live Messenger, customers can now have richer, more meaningful conversations by sharing photos, playing games and, of course, instant messaging all while video chatting in HD," explained Michael Chang, group product manager, Windows Live Messenger.

"We are thrilled to deliver HD widescreen video calls with Windows Live Messenger 2011, giving LifeCam users a more vivid and clear image for their video calls."

The LifeCam Studio has a UK release date of 2011 and will set you back £99.99.