Claim a $50 gift card when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Best Buy

The latest in the line of Samsung watches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 hits the shelves later this month. You can already pick up an excellent offer on the next release, though, as Best Buy is offering a free $50 gift card with pre-orders right now.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is $249.99, $150 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 when it was released. This is a mid-range price in the world of smartwatches, retailing for more than some Fitbit devices but less than the top-end Apple watches. However, taking Best Buy's gift card into account you're effectively paying just $199.99 for this device - $100 less than the current sale price of the older Watch 3 model at Amazon.

Samsung will also give you a $50 gift card if you pre-order with them, however, this is a dedicated Samsung store voucher, limiting you to other Samsung products. With a Best Buy gift card, you can pick from a huge range of brands to spend that free $50 on.

Don't be fooled by the mid-range price, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a great smartwatch that tracks workouts, has GPS tracking and ECG support. The 3-in-1 sensor in the watch tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and body composition, making it a great alternative to a fitness tracker. If you're after a more conventional watch look, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also available in this Best Buy offer. The larger design and rotating bezel come at a more expensive price of $399.99, but when you pre-order the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at Best Buy and claim the free $50 gift card, it's essentially reduced to $349.99.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Samsung smartwatch deals in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 + $50 gift card: $249.99 at Best Buy

You can claim a free $50 gift card when you pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Best Buy. The newest in the range of Samsung smartwatches is already considerably cheaper than the older Galaxy Watch 3 and is a mid-range price compared to other smartwatches on the market, but with this deal you can get it for even less. You're essentially paying $199.99 if you order at Best Buy. The newest smartwatch has a range of fitness tracking features, including combined 3 sensor technology that monitors heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and body composition - a feature its predecessor does not have.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic + $50 gift card: $349.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a more conventional look, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic has a rotating bezel and larger design. You can also claim a free $50 gift card when you pre-order the more expensive of the two smartwatches at Best Buy. This essentially lowers the price to $299.99 for the top-end Samsung Galaxy smartwatch. Like its sportier counterpart, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has the new Wear OS 3 operating system for access to the Play store and both Google and Samsung's fitness apps. This is the first generation of smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS powered by Samsung.View Deal

More Samsung smartwatch deals

Decided a conventional smartwatch deal isn't for you? We're rounding up all the best fitness tracker deals, including the best Fitbit sales.