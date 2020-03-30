Cheap laptop deal at Dell: get the Inspiron 15 5000 laptop on sale for $419.99

If you, like many others, have suddenly found yourself working from home and need a cheap laptop deal to get the job done, then you're in luck. Dell's laptop sale is happening now and includes discounts on best-selling models with prices starting at just $320.



Our top laptop deal is the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 laptop that's on sale for $419.99. That's an $84 discount and a fantastic price for a powerful laptop.



The Inspiron 5000 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with IPS technology, which makes images look good at a wide range of viewing angles. You're also picking up 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U mobile processor that provides ample power for all your entertainment. The compact laptop comes with Windows 10 Home and provides an all-day battery life.

Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: $504.98 $419.99 at Dell

Dell has the all-new Inspiron 5000 laptop on sale for $419.99. The 15.6-inch laptop features an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.

Shop more of Dell's best laptop deals below that all qualify for free standard shipping. These offers are limited-time promotions, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Dell laptop deals:

Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop: $334.98 $319.99 at Dell

A fantastic budget option, get the Inspiron 14 3000 laptop on sale for $319.99. The 14-inch laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and an Intel Pentium Gold processor.

Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 Laptop: $584.98 $549.99 at Dell

Get the versatile Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 laptop on sale for $549.99. The all-new laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touch display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor.

Inspiron 13 5000 Laptop: $784.98 $749.99 at Dell

Dell has the all-new Inspiron 13 5000 laptop on sale for $749.99. The compact, ultra-thin laptop weighs just 2.74-pounds and features 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $1,826.98 $1,549.99 at Dell

Save $276.99 on the best-selling Dell XPS 13 laptop. The powerful 13-inch laptop features a 4K Ultra HD touch display and packs an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

