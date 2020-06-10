Cheap iPhone deal at Best Buy: get the all-new iPhone SE for just $11.66 a month

If you're looking for a cheap iPhone deal, then Best Buy has you covered. For a limited time, you can get the all-new iPhone SE on sale for $349.99 with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.

The 2020 iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina display and packs Apple's A13 Bionic chip, an impressive camera system, and a 12-hour battery life. Best Buy's iPhone deal allows you to save $50 with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. You'll pay $11.66 a month over 30 months with AT&T and $14.58 a month over 24 months with Verizon and Sprint. That brings the total cost of the 64GB iPhone SE down to just $349.99.



This is a fantastic deal if you're in the market for a brand-new iPhone that comes with cheap monthly payments. Best Buy is also offering four months of free Apple Music for new subscribers with your iPhone purchase.

Interested in an unlocked phone? Buy the 32GB iPhone SE for $399.99 here

iPhone SE deals at Best Buy:

iPhone SE for $349.99 at Best Buy | Get the iPhone SE for $14.58 a month over 24 months

Save $50 and pay just $14.58 a month for the iPhone SE with qualified activation from Verizon. The phone carrier is also offering free Apple Music for four months for new subscribers.

View Deal

iPhone SE for $399 at AT&T | Get the iPhone SE for $11.66 a month over 30 months

Pay $11.66 a month for the iPhone SE for 30 months on an AT&T installment plan. You'll also get four months of free Apple Music for new subscribers.

View Deal

iPhone SE for $399 at Sprint | Get the iPhone SE for $14.58 a month over 24 months

Get the all-new iPhone SE for $14.58 a month for 24 months with Sprint monthly installments. New subscribers can also receive four months of Apple Music for free with your iPhone purchase.

View Deal

See more of the best iPhone SE deals: the best prices and plans available right now.



