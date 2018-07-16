The Echo Dot smart speaker is back to its lowest price ever today

The Amazon Echo Dot is the cheapest way to get an Alexa smart speaker into your home, and today for Amazon Prime Day 2018, it's once again at its lowest price yet.

It's $29.99 for the Echo Dot (was $49.99) thanks to a temporary price drop during the Amazon.com 36-hour deals marathon. That matches the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts from seven months ago.

This Prime Day deal applies to both colors of the Alexa-powered smart smart speaker, white or black, and yes, they're the 2nd Gen version and brand new.

It's funny, you'll still find a used model of the Amazon Echo Dot available to buy at a higher price right now. Today's Amazon deal on the new speaker offers at 40% price rollback that can't be beat.

Amazon Echo Dot: $49.99, now $29.99 at Amazon

More Amazon Alexa products on sale

The Echo Dot isn't the only Alexa-enabled Amazon device on sale today. Prime Day 2018 is when you'll find discounts on the following speakers and streaming boxes.

Amazon Echo Show: $229.99 , now $129.99 at Amazon

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa: was $39.99 , now $19.99 at Amazon

That's absurdly cheap for this incredibly popular streaming stick. Prime member can plug this straight into a HDMI port round the back of their TVs and dive into the world of Prime Video streaming. And yes you can watch Netflix on it too. This comes with a voice-controlled too. Frankly, it feels a bit like stealing for less than $20.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 , now $89.99 at Amazon

Looks like we called this this one right last month when we said you should wait for Prime Day before buying the Fire TV Cube as Amazon has just knocked $30 off their newest device. The Fire TV Cube combines the smart speaker of the Echo devices with the 4K streaming capabilities of the Fire TV dongle. If you already own those devices, there's not much here for you, but Alexa and Fire TV newbies should be all over this.

Amazon Prime Day doesn't officially begin until 3PM Pacific in the US, so expect more deals. But the Jeff Bezos company always seems to get its devices out there first.