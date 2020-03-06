Cheap beats deals: Powerbeats 3 hit their lowest price ever at Amazon

If you’re looking for cheap Beats deals you’re in luck, Amazon have just come through with the lowest Powerbeats 3 price we’ve seen here at TechRadar - an astounding $69.99. With a total saving of $130, you can now own these once premium buds at a much more affordable price, although we can’t say for certain how long this cheap beats deal will last, so act quickly.

These buds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices and feature Apple’s W1 chip. This ensures a long-reaching and robust connection, meaning that you can still keep your tunes blasting without having the annoying issue of having to re-pair to your device regularly.

These wireless earbuds are a little older than the Powerbeats Pro but still manage to impress at a fraction of the price. You’ll get up to 12 hours of battery life from the get-go, allowing multiple sessions from one charge, while the flexible ear hooks ensure a comfortable and stable fit. With this Beats deal you’ll have a trusted companion to any workout, so pick up a pair, put on your motivational track of choice and hit the road.

The best cheap Beats deal on Amazon

Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones - $199.95 $69.99 at Amazon This is the lowest we've seen Amazon go on these great cheap wireless earbuds. Along with 12 hours of battery life and a robust and comfortable earhook design, these headphones boast excellent sound quality and excellent device pairing courtesy of Apple's W1 chip.View Deal

