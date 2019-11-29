Here are 10 cheap 4K TV Black Friday deals that we can recommend

Update: One cheap 4K TV has sold out, and a few are going back in up price as early Black Friday ends and the actual Friday, November 29 date begins. Here's the best of what's left.

We've reviewed a lot of TCL Roku TVs here at TechRadar in the US – in fact I reviewed the very first one and really dug the Roku interface – and the low price. The launch pattern is always the same: the TVs release at very attractive prices, get a nice discount on Black Friday and, occasional, get another price drop right about... now.

Good news: for Black Friday 2019, there are 10 different TCL Roku TVs on sale from three different categories, and we've curated a list of the rock bottom price of each. And the funny thing is that we were all ready to write about these 10 different 4K TVs on sale when the price on each of them dropped... again.

We finally recalculated these 4K TVs prices again, but you'll have to see the discount to get an accurate reading of the current price. You never know how much it'll cost for these cheap 4K TV at any minute given the Amazon Black Friday deals and how fast they move.

Let's start this top 10 list talking about the double price we've seen on the high-end 6-Series 4K TVs. Yes, there should be a total of 12 instead of 10, but two are sold out. There's no telling if they will be in stock next week when Cyber Monday deals roll around.

TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K TV (55R617): $649.99 $599.99 at Amazon

This is the best high-end TCL Roku TV for most people. At 55 inches, it has a big screen size without the big 4K TV price we're used to. And luckily, it's no longer $600.View Deal

(SOLD OUT) TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (65R625): $1099.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Want to go bigger (we recommend it). And here we were going to say buy this price-slashed 4K TV for $799. Guess what? It's now $100 cheaper. Who knows how long this deal will last.View Deal

TCL 75-inch 6-Series 4K TV (75R617): $2,299 $1,299.99 at Amazon

We saw this monster of TV for $1,399.99 a few hours ago, but now that Thanksgiving is over, it's dropped a further $100. If you can fit it, get it. It's the top size for TCL's 6-Series.View Deal

TCL's very fine mid-range 4K TV deals

TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K TV (55S525): $699 $329.99 at Amazon

A step down in local dimming zones gets you an even cheaper price compared 6 Series. Don't know what is? Good, you'll appreciate saving even more money for forgoing 'CCZ Technology.'View Deal

TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K TV (50S525): $599.99 $299.99 at Amazon

This 50-inch TCL Roku TV is an even $300. We still suggest going to the 55-inch version for an extra 5 inches, but you can't beat this price if you're looking to keep it at a certain amount.View Deal

TCL 43-inch 5-Series 4K TV (43S525): $499.99 $249.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest TCL 5-Series television we found on sale. It's just $219, which makes it a steal for the 5 Series. Yes, we like big screen 4K TVs, but if you're in need for an extra set, this is ideal.View Deal

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K TV (65S525): $1,199.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Getting a 65-inch 4K TV at this price is incredible. It started out at nearly $1200, and now it's down more than half: you can get it for $550 through Amazon for Black Friday 2019.View Deal

TCL's cheapest 4K TV with Black Friday deals

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV (55S425): $599.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Originally $600, this TCL offers a picture that's perfectly fine for most people who want a big 55-inch TV – gamers included. And it went from $600 to $319 to $279 for Black Friday.View Deal

TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV (50S425): $599.99 $279.99 at Amazon

The cheapest 50-inch 4K TV that TCL made in 2019 is the 50S425. It's been a hot seller since it launched thanks to its size and low price point, now even lower thanks to this Black Friday deal.View Deal

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K TV (43S425): $329.99 $219.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest new 4K TV from TCL, and the price is down to $5 for every inch of screen. That's a great deal for a TV you may want to fit in a specific spot for not a lot of money.View Deal

Bonus: there's a 1080p TV deal down to $129.99

TCL 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart TV (32S327): $189.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Okay, there's one really good 1080p television on sale for $20 less than what we saw it at before. It's 32 inches and has Roku built in, which is a steal for $129. View Deal

(Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best TCL Roku TV 55-inch 6-series deals in your region.)

Black Friday deals around the web