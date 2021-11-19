Can't find an RTX 3080? Check out these gaming PC Black Friday deals instead

It's no secret that finding the best graphics cards has been a challenge this year, with everything from the flagship RTX 3080 to the (relatively) more budget-minded RTX 3060 being all but impossible to find. Pretty much the only way to get these graphics cards right now is by picking up a pre-built system from companies like iBuyPower, Maingear, and ABS, which can be an expensive proposition.

But if you're looking to upgrade more than just your graphics card, buying a pre-built system might be the way to go, especially with Black Friday deals rolling out across major computer retailers and from the manufacturers themselves. This iBuyPower RTX 3080 Ti system is $600 off at Best Buy right now, while this ABS Gladiator RTX 3080 build is just $2,699 at Newegg, a $300 savings.

Today's best RTX 3080 gaming PC Black Friday deals

$3,199 iBuyPower Trace MR gaming PC - Intel Core i7-11700KF, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD: $3,199 $2,599 at Best Buy

Save $600 - This iBuyPower Trace gaming PC comes packed with an Intel Core i7-11700KF processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD, and RTX 3080 Ti for some serious gaming performance. All for just $2,599 right now at Best Buy with this Black Friday deal.

$2,899 ABS Gladiator gaming PC, Intel Core i7-11700KF, Nvidia RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $2,899 $2,599 at Newegg

Save $300 - This ABS Gladiator gaming PC brings serious gaming performance thanks to the Intel Core i7-11700KF processor, Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD with Windows 11 Pro.

$4,099 ABS Legend gaming PC, AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD: $4,099 $3,599 at Newegg

Save $500 - Go all in with this ABS Legend gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor with 240mm RGB AIO cooling, RTX 3080 Ti graphics, 32GB RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD for 12% off retail over at Newegg right now with this Black Friday deal.

$2,999 ABS Gladiator gaming PC, Intel Core i7-11700K, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD: $2,999 $2,699 at Newegg

Save $300 - Get this ABS Gladiator gaming PC from Newegg right now for 10% off its retail price thanks to this Black Friday sale. Loaded with an Intel Core i7-11700K processor with 240mm RGB AIO cooling, EVGA Nvidia RTX 3080 FTW Ultra graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD, you'll get exceptional gaming performance at a great price.

$3,259 CLX Set gaming PC, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, Nvidia RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD: $3,259 $3,069 at Best Buy

Save $190 - This CLX Set gaming desktop has everything you need to game at your best, thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor with AIO cooling, RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 240GB NVMe SSD and 2TB HDD.

$3,849 CLX Set gaming PC, AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, Nvidia RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 480GB SSD + 3TB HDD: $3,849 $3,539 at Best Buy

Save $310 - If you want some of the best gaming hardware money can buy, you can't go wrong with this CLX Set gaming PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, RTX 3080 graphics, 32GB RAM, and a 480GB NVMe SSD and 3TB HDD at Best Buy right now with this Black Friday PC gaming deal.

RTX 3080 graphics cards are pretty scarce right now, making pre-built systems some of your best options to get next-gen gaming performance out of your PC.

This isn't an ideal solution to the graphics card shortage by any means, but in most cases, you might need to upgrade several components along with a graphics card if you're looking to really update your PC for the best PC games out there right now.

There are a lot of great Black Friday PC gaming deals going on right now, so if you're looking for an RTX 3080 gaming PC, you have plenty of options to choose from. Many of the offers here can also be configured differently to suit your needs, though the discounts on different configurations will vary.

