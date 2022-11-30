Boxing Day TV sales 2022: everything you need to know

This year's Boxing Day TV sales will be here before you know it. So, if you're thinking about upgrading your display when the end-of-year discount roll in we're here to help you get prepared. Keep your eyes on this page over the next few weeks for all the best deals as well as our buying advice and predictions.

While many retailers get involved with the Boxing Day sales, when it comes to TVs, the best deals are usually found at the likes of Amazon, Currys and John Lewis. Whether you want a cheap Smart TV, a budget-friendly 4K TV or one of the premium OLED displays, there will be offers available on many of the best TVs.

For now, we're here to share any early offers and the latest news in the run-up, but be sure to bookmark the page and come back later in the month.

The Boxing Day TV sales are still a good few weeks away so the biggest savings aren't available just yet. However, if you're interested in seeing what's available today then these are the top offers at key retailers right now as well as the lowest prices on some popular devices.

3 of the best TVs to look for in the Boxing Day sales

1. Samsung S95B $1,447.99 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $1,449.99 (opens in new tab) at Samsung (opens in new tab) $1,697.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Astounding image quality in a next-gen OLED screen After years of rubbishing OLED, here's Samsung with an OLED TV. But it's no ordinary OLED. It's a quantum dot OLED with an incredible specification. The QD-OLED panel delivers exceptionally bright and colourful images and comes with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor, which draws on multiple neural networks to constantly optimise what you see on screen. It's great for upscaling HD content to 4K, and it means class-leading HDR performance too. Samsung released its first OLED TV at a price that undercut Sony's version which uses the same QD-OLED panel, and its cost has since dropped at times by over $1,000. We wouldn't expect to see much deeper discounts than what's already been made available, but that prospect is certainly worth tracking during the Boxing Day TV sales. Read more: Samsung S95B review For Incredible ultra-slim design

Ground-breaking picture quality

Surprisingly affordable Against No Dolby Vision support

Unfriendly smart TV interface

Presets need tweaking 2. LG C2 OLED $1,599 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $1,696.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The best 4K TV for most people The LG C2 OLED holds the top spot on our list of the best TVs in 2022. That's due to a number of improvements LG has made to this year's model compared to the LG C1 OLED. Improvements for 2022 include the new Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor, which is designed to offer better object enhancement and dynamic tone mapping than its predecessor. In addition to those improvements, the C2 OLED carries forward the four separate HDMI 2.1 ports that it inherited from the C1 OLED, meaning it's the perfect companion for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The C2 has already seen some steep discounts from its initial list price at all screen sizes over the course of 2022. We witnessed the best deals yet during Black Friday, so this TV should be at the top of your watch list in the Boxing Day TV sales, too. Read more: LG C2 OLED review For Superbly bright screen

Sleek, minimal design

Excellent connectivity options Against Lack of cable management

No HDR10+ support

Virtual surround sound isn’t super convincing 3. Samsung BU8500 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) The best budget 4K TV The Samsung BU8500 really impressed us with how poised and capable it is for 4K images for the price, despite lacking flashy technology such as QLED or mini-LED. It's great with 4K detail, and the contrast is good thanks to Samsung's smart Dual LED backlight. Samsung's Tizen smart TV software is packed with useful streaming and catch-up services, so it's easy to find what you want to watch. The overall spec is all hard to argue with for the price, from the number of HDMI ports to the HDR10 support. It comes in a big range of sizes too, and it's a super-cheap way to get a bigger screen that still looks good when it's massive. If you do that, we'd recommend getting a soundbar though – the audio struggles to hit the same scale as the pictures. Read more: Samsung BU8500 review For Accomplished 4K picture performance

Very acceptable specification at the price

Slim and (relatively speaking) quite elegant Against Has its limits when upscaling

Sound is quite hard and thin

No Dolby Vision HDR

Last year's best Boxing Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) JVC 40-inch Smart Full HD Android TV: £319.99 £249.99 at Currys

Save £70 - If you're looking for a 40-inch budget set, this JVC HD TV is a fantastic option, and it's on sale for just £249.99 - £50 less than earlier in December. The HD TV comes with smart capabilities and the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 43-inch TU7020 Smart 4K UHD TV: £369 £329 at Argos

Save £40 - Argos has this Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of £329. The 43-inch set from Samsung delivers a bright, bold picture with life-like images thanks to the Crystal processor and 4K HD resolution.

(opens in new tab) LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): £999.99 £799 at Currys

Price drop – This entry-level OLED TV is one of the cheapest ways to get a good OLED screen in your home, and today's price is a whole £100 cheaper than the usual sales discount. With 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio. You're getting plenty of good specs, even if the processor is a bit less powerful than that used in the C1.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55-inch R55A Roku 4K TV: £499 £399 at Argos

Save £100 - You can snag a £100 discount on this 55-inch Hisense TV which brings the price down to a new record-low. As far as budget 4K TVs go, Hisense still manages to create affordable sets without compromising too far on picture and audio quality – as we found in our review (opens in new tab). It's definitely not going to compete with the high-end OLED and QLED TVs, but it'll offer a satisfactory viewing experience when streaming films, watching TV shows, and more.

(opens in new tab) TCL C72 55-inch 4K HDR QLED TV: £799 £603 at Amazon

Price drop – This TCL QLED has just received a fresh £50 price cut to its already discounted price. The main advantage of choosing a QLED screen is that they offer wider viewing angles and superior brightness, so if your TV is going into a big room that receives a lot of light you will be able to get a much clearer picture. TCL has established itself as a low-cost alternative to the likes of Samsung and LG while still producing some well-made sets, so this is a more affordable way to pick up a QLED screen on a lower budget.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K TV: £849 £579 at AO

Save £270 - Here's an absolutely amazing price on the Samsung Q60A series QLED TV, courtesy of the AO.com Boxing Day sale. This is the cheapest price yet on Samsung's excellent entry-level QLED - a display that has Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K for great upscaling and superb brightness. For casual viewing, it's a stellar choice - although gamers who want 120Hz at 4K will want to go for either the Q70A or Q80A.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED 55-inch: £1,499 £999 at RGB Direct

Save £500 – RGB Direct has the premium LG C1 for a record-low price of £999. The 55-inch set is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the crisp OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor and virtual surround sound audio. Altogether, it's the top pick in our list of best TVs you can buy. One for any PS5 or Xbox Series X owners who want to take full advantage of 4K gaming at 120Hz, or those who want a high-end screen for films and TV.

(opens in new tab) JVC Fire TV Edition 65-inch 4K TV: £599 £449 at Currys

Price drop - Though there are less expensive options available, the JVC Fire TV is a good value for money as it comes with a number of premium features that the cheaper sets lack. As well as a solid 4K image quality, you also get HDR and Dolby Vision support that you'll appreciate when watching films and TV. The Alexa voice remote is a handy final touch so you can control the TV and other compatible devices with just a few words. Note, we usually recommend Amazon for this one but it's all sold out and today's prices at Currys are actually the cheapest ever across the range.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: £1,099 £749 at Currys

Save £350 - Currys has this feature-rich Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for £749 - £50 cheaper than the usual discount price and a whopping £150 cheaper than last week. The 4K Ultra HD TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the dynamic crystal colour technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.