Bose's QuietComfort 35 II headphones hit lowest price ever at Amazon

Amazon's '12 Days of Deals' sale is underway, and you can find new savings every day on best-selling items. Today's top deal is the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones that are on sale for $279. That's a $70 discount and the lowest price we've found for the noise-canceling headphones. Amazon also has the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 on sale for $349.



The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II feature world-class noise cancellation technology with three different levels to fit any and all environments. As the name implies, the lightweight headphones offer a comfortable around-ear fit with pillow-like cushions that provide all-day comfort. The wireless headphones also work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can control your music, check the weather, and more completely hands-free.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Bose QC35 II and a fantastic deal for a pair of high-quality headphones. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Bose headphones on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Bose headphone deals:

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $279 at Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon has the top-rated Bose Q35 II headphones on sale for $279. The wireless headphones boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $399 $349 at Amazon

Coming in black, silver, and white, these Bose headphones are among the best noise-canceling cans on the planet, with a gorgeous design, lively sound, and support for Google Assistant and Alexa. Now with $50 off, this is the cheapest they've ever been.

Not in the US? You'll find the best Bose QC35 II prices below:

