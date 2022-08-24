Boat smartwatch ‘Xtend Talk’ with Alexa onboard launched at Rs 2999

Audio player loading…

India's popular wearables brand Boat today announced the launch of its bluetooth calling smartwatch ‘Boat Xtend Talk’. It features Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa which talks back to you.

Sporting a 1.69 HD bright display, Boat Xtend Talk comes with 100+ cloud-based customizable watch faces to match your mood and outfit each day along with soft, comfortable, and skin-friendly liquid silicone wristband.

For the record, Boat recently announced that it has manufactured 1 million 'made-in-India' units in a single quarter alone.

Boat Labs has collaborated with Amazon to integrate its cloud-based voice assistant — Alexa. With Xtend Talk, you can question Alexa for anything — be it weather forecasts, the latest cricket scores, the traffic conditions on your route ahead, or simply instruct her to set alarms and reminders for you, and she can converse back using the watch’s built-in HD speaker. The watch also comes with a dial pad and a 20-contact address book.

Boat Xtend Talk: Features and price

(Image credit: Boat)

Speaking about fitness and well-being, Boat Xtend Talk includes 60+ Sports Modes featuring auto workout detection for running walking, monitoring heart rate, SPO2 and Vo2 which keeps a tab on your heart rate, blood oxygen and oxygen consumption during intense exercise. The watch's IP68 dust, sweat, and splash-resistant design make it an excellent fitness partner wherever you go.

Thanks to Google Fit and Apple Health support, you can keep a complete record and history of your health and fitness. Other important health-based features include sedentary and hydration alerts and helping to keep you stress-free is the ambient sound detection to navigate you away from high-stress environments that expose you to high decibel sounds.

The smartwatch has a huge internal battery, and is said claimed to given an average of up to 10 days of battery life with normal use or up to 2 days with BT calling mode.

The Boat Xtend Talk smartwatch is available on August 24 (today) at an introductory price of Rs 2999. The company did not mention its regular price. It is available on ecommerce channel and regular outlets.

Boat, which is in the midst of launches, will unveil Boat Storm Call tomoorw at an introductory price of Rs 1799. It offers a sharp 1.69” 2.5D curved LCD screen that boasts of a 70% RGB colour gamut, 150+ cloud-based watch faces and an in-built HD speaker and mic for hands-free Bluetooth calling.