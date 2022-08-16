Milestone for Boat - Makes one million Made-in-India units in a single quarter

Audio player loading…

Consumer electronic startup boAt (Boat) is the leading earwear brand in India for the last couple of years. Continuing its good form in the Indian market, the company has announced that it has manufactured 1 million 'made-in-India' units in a single quarter alone.

Vivek Gambhir, CEO, Imagine Marketing, which owns Boat, said, "as India rings in its milestone 75th year, we at Boat are delighted to have achieved the milestone of manufacturing one million Made In India products in Q1 FY23 alone. It is a testimony to the love we have received from our loyal customers.

Indian brands have dived head first into converting the Make in India dream into a reality. By 2025, Indian brands are projected to drive 35-40% of the hearables market and 25-30% of the wearables market, by value, due to their agility in catering to the expectations of consumers, he added.

Boat ventured into manufacture and development of bluetooth-enabled hearables products in India after a JV with contract-manufacturer Dixon Technologies in January 2022.

Boat to increase its Indian supplier base

Since the first quarter of FY 2022, a large number of Boat products within the Rockerz, Bassheads and Airdopes product ranges, as well as within the accessories (including cables and power banks) are being manufactured in India. Boat Bassheads 100, Bassheads 192, Bassheads 225, Rockerz 255 Pro, Rockerz 235v2, Airdopes 131, Airdopes 101, Airdopes 441, power banks, charging cables and power bricks are among the current products available under Boat's "Make in India" initiative.

Boat also said that it plans to increase Indian suppliers to its manufacturing activities and also scale production. The company said the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has supported brands like it, by allowing for viable local manufacturing options by reducing logistics costs by bringing manufacturing closer to point of use, and create economies of scale which would further reduce cost.

To commemorate the occasion, Boat has introduced the Rock in India campaign, which highlights "the dedication and meticulousness of unsung heroes towards designing and manufacturing every single unit, similar to watching an artist create music."

In collaboration with music composer Mayur Jumani, Boat said it was celebrating the symphony created with the sounds of every corner of the factory, by incorporating it into a track that echoes the hustle and passion of India.