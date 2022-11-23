Black Friday under-desk treadmill deals: the best UK discounts on walking pads

An under-desk treadmill is an easy way to get those steps in while you work. While walking also had a host of healthy benefits from stress relief to losing weight.

If you were thinking of buying one of the best under-desk treadmills to help you move more in 2023, it's a great way to hit your fitness or weight loss goals: after all, you don't have to do loads of intense exercise to improve your quality of life. You simply have to move more, and whether you're taking a call or at home watching Netflix, being on a walking pad or folding treadmill is an easy way to up your step count at home. The Black Friday deals are just a way for you to save money on that initial investment into your health.

Of course, all treadmills are different, but most are slimline and can be placed under a stand-up desk, allowing you to walk without even leaving your desk. Some of the models below are actually folding treadmills, providing a running as well as walking workout option.

Here we've looked at the best Black Friday deals for under-desk treadmills in the UK. Not in the UK? You can scroll down for a list of the best walking treadmill deals in your region.

Best Black Friday under-desk treadmill deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) TODO Folding Treadmill for Home / Under Desk Treadmill: was £299.99 now £239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With over 20% off, this folding treadmill can be used two ways. With the handrail folded down, it allows you to walk while at your desk, while the handrail folds up so you can run up to speeds of 12km per hour. Complete with a remote control, safety tools and a three-year warranty service for peace of mind.

(opens in new tab) Egofit Walker Plus M1T Under Desk Treadmill: was £459.99 now 367.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This super quiet treadmill has a speed of 6kmph when upright, but it easily folds down to slot under your desk, allowing you to walk and work. The compatible app also allows you to control the treadmill easily.

(opens in new tab) LifeSpan Treadmill Desk TR5000: was £2,499 now £2199 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a treadmill and a standing desk this deal comes with both, meaning you won't have to fit the treadmill around your existing structures. The Lifespan TR1200 DT3 (opens in new tab) is top of our guide to the best under-desk treadmills, and the 5000 is a beastly upgrade with a quiet, powerful motor and 51cm belt width. You'll need the space to install it though.

(opens in new tab) 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill, FLYLINKTECH Home Quiet Treadmill: was £399.99 now £309.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Like the Todo deal above, this conventional treadmill folds down to become a handy walking pad which will fit under most desks, and it's almost 1/4 cheaper in Amazon's Black Friday deals. Walk as fast as 4km per hour or run up to 14km per hour with the treadmill deck unfolded. A good two-in-one.

(opens in new tab) WalkingPad R2 Treadmill: was £659.00 now £527.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This treadmill can be used as an under-desk treadmill to walk, or with a handle to run - easy to pack away, it stores upright. With a speed of up to 12kmph and. saving over £100, it's a Black Friday deal which we think will go quickly.

The benefits of an under-desk treadmill

There's a reason that doctors and health professionals talk about your daily step count and trying to reach 10,000 steps: it keeps you in shape, wards off anxiety and helps to reduce signs of stress.

Sitting at a desk all day can be bad for our physical health - creating bad posture, back pain and even slowing down our metabolism. So getting even just 30 minutes of brisk walking, while you track it on one of the best fitness trackers (which you can find in the Black Friday Fitbit deals) can not only improve joint mobility but also boost your immune - meaning you'll be less likely to pick up a bug.

Stress may just seem like part and parcel of life, but too much stress on our bodies can cause a host of health problems, including raised blood pressure and the possibility of heart-related diseases. However, a study by The University of Mississippi (opens in new tab) concluded that just 10 minutes of walking a day can help reduce mental strain - such as stress.

Another study even showed that just 15 minutes of walking a day can curb cravings (opens in new tab)for sweet foods such as chocolate.

More UK Black Friday deals