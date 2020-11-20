Black Friday TV deal: this 65-inch TCL 4K TV drops to $428 at Walmart

Black Friday TV deals have arrived early at Walmart, and we've spotted a stellar bargain on this TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV that's on sale for just $428 (was $498). That's an incredible price for a feature-packed big-screen TV and an epic Black Friday deal to snag before the official sale even begins.

Black Friday TV deal at Walmart

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

This 65-inch TV from TCL is on sale right now at Walmart for just $428 in this early Black Friday TV deal. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

The TCL 4-Series TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. The smart TV also comes with the Roku experience, which gives you access to over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, and more than 5,000 streaming channels. You can also use the Roku app to search for titles, adjust the channel, and turn off the TV using just your voice.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for this particular model and a fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV. Hot Black Friday TV deals like this don't stay in stock for long, so we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

