Black Friday SSD deal: Samsung's cheapest SSD per TB will surprise you

Cheapest Samsung SSD per Terabyte Samsung 870 QVO 8TB SSD

The 870 QVO is Samsung's latest 2nd generation QLC SSD with up to 8TB of storage capacity. With an expanded SATA interface limit of 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds, it improves random access speed and sustained performance.

There's another good reason to get rid of hard disk drives once and for all after the launch of the Samsung 870 QVO.

This SSD is the follow up to the 860 QVO, currently the cheapest large capacity SSDs (per unit storage) on the market, with four SSDs between 1TB and 8TB all set to go on sale.

The 8TB model is available as part of the Black Friday deals offer for $749.99 at Amazon and BHPhotoVideo.To reach this highly competitive price point, Samsung opted for the controversial QLC 3D V-NAND technology, which usually means lower endurance (write wear) and performance, especially as the SSD reaches full capacity.

For this reason, QLC-based SSDs also usually have a shorter warranty compared to similar products. For what it’s worth, the Samsung 870 QVO's warranty will likely be around three years.

Samsung usually mitigates some of the issues associated with QLC using a feature called Intelligent TurboWrite, which accelerates write speeds and maintains long-term performance with a larger variable buffer.

The groundbreaking capacity of the 870 QVO doubles its reliability from 1,440 TBW to up to 2,880 TBW, using a refined ECC (error-correcting code) algorithm for stable performance.

Upgrading to 870 QVO is now easier than ever for anyone with a desktop PC or laptop that supports a standard 2.5-inch SATA form factor. Simply plug in the 870 QVO into a SATA slot and let the updated migration software take care of the rest.