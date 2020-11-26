Black Friday soundbar deal: boost your TV with this cheap soundbar from Walmart

A great soundbar can do wonders for your home cinema setup, boosting your TV's puny inbuilt speakers and making your favorite films and TV shows feel more immersive – and this cheap soundbar deal from Walmart means you don't have to break the bank this Black Friday.

Costing just $99, the Samsung HW-T410 boasts 170W of power, and comes with a wireless subwoofer, so you can be sure your films will sound suitably bassy – and when you consider that most soundbars cost upwards of $200, that price is even more appealing. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best soundbar deals in your region.)

Today's best Black Friday soundbar deal

Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: $99 at Walmart

There's a fire sale happening at Walmart today for this 2.1-channel soundbar from Samsung that's available at just under $100. The Samsung HW-T410 Soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and can connect via Bluetooth to Bluetooth-capable TVs and devices.View Deal

This 2.1-channel soundbar boasts what Samsung calls 'surround sound expansion', which "expands the listening area both sideways and upwards for a more enveloping sound experience".

There's Bluetooth connectivity for those that hate messy cables, which means you can connect the soundbar to your TV wirelessly (though you should check that your TV can do this first).

Bluetooth connectivity also means that you can pair the soundbar with your smartphone to play your tunes; and with that wireless subwoofer, you should be able to bring the bass to your favorite songs.

