Black Friday preview: LG's stunning 70-inch 4K TV gets a massive $450 price cut

Black Friday TV deals have arrived at Best Buy's early sale, and we've just spotted a massive discount on this gorgeous 70-inch 4K TV from LG. Right now, you can get LG's 70-inch NanoCell display on sale for just $749.99 (was $1,199.99) at Best Buy. That's a massive $450 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the premium big-screen TV.



If you're worried about finding a better price during the official Black Friday deals event, Best Buy has you covered. Today's offer comes with the Black Friday price guarantee, which promises that any product featured in today's sale will not go any lower in price before Black Friday – and if for any reason it does, Best Buy will refund the difference.

Black Friday TV deal: LG 70-inch 4K TV

LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,199,99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $450 - Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals include this stunning LG 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $749.99. That's a massive $450 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. LG's 75 series set features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the NanoCell display and Quad-Core processor 4K.

LG's 70-inch TV delivers a stunning picture with life-like images thanks to the 4K NanoCell display and powerful Quad-Core processor, which results in crisp images and bright, bold colors. The smart TV also features LG's ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control. You're also getting Active HDR, TV Sound Mode Share, Game Optimizer, and LG's all-new magic remote.



See more of today's best Black Friday TV deals below, which include record-low prices of Sony, Samsung, LG, and more.

More early Black Friday TV deals

TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $899.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 – Here's a massive 75-inch TV screen down to $749.99 at Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals event. This TCL set isn't the most advanced out there but you're really paying for the sheer size of the thing here. That said, it does support 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus you get a voice remote and built-in Chromecast to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video. View Deal

Sony 75-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,399.99 $1,149.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - One of the most popular early Black Friday TV deals, Amazon has this 75-inch 4K TV from Sony on sale for a record-low price of $1,098. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control. View Deal

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,896 at Amazon

Save $603 - The LG C1 OLED is the latest 2021 C-Series OLED TV from LG, and it's on sale today for $1,896 at Amazon - just $100 more than last week's record-low price. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation and is the best Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far. View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,699.99 $1,899.99 at Samsung

Save $800 - Samsung just released early Black Friday TV deals, and we've spotted a massive $800 price cut on this 75-inch QLED TV. That's the lowest price we've seen and an incredible deal on a big-screen QLED TV. This 2021 Samsung set delivers a brilliant picture with bright, bold images thanks to Full Array backlighting and a powerful 4K Quantum Processor. View Deal

