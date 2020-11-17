Black Friday iPhone deal: you can get a free iPhone SE from Verizon – here's how

The iPhone SE 2020 is one of the best cheap phones of the year, and now you can get it for free with this early Black Friday deal when you sign up for a two-year Verizon contract.

That's right – a $400 phone with the same blazingly-fast chipset as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, essentially for free. This is for the base 64GB model, of course, but best of all, the discount applies to the 128GB and 256GB versions, too, knocking their adjusted price down to $120 (or $5/month) and $240 ($10/month), respectively.

Like all contracts, you'll have to pay for the device up front, after which the value will be rebated over the course of the contract. But like all iPhones, we fully expect the iPhone SE 2020 to outlast these two years.

iPhone SE 2020, 64GB: $399 FREE with two-year Verizon contract

Pick up the iPhone SE 2020 for essentially free with a two-year contract using this early Black Friday deal. The iPhone SE 2020 with its A13 Bionic chipset – the same as in the iPhone 11 series – is fast, powerful, and will be compatible with iOS updates for years. One last note: this is for the 64GB version, but the 128GB and 256GB models are still discounted accordingly.View Deal

