Black Friday Instant Pot deal: 6-in-1 programmable cooker gets 31% price cut

It can be easy to get swept up in the Black Friday 2019 sales and buy lots of things you don't need. That's why we're sharing this practical and affordable deal for the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker.

This multi-purposes cooker from Instant Pot is a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, warmer and sauté cooker all in one. It has simple button controls and lots of different programs.

To make it even smarter, you can add the Instant Pot skill for Alexa and get access to guided cooking, recipes and more.

It has a built-in microprocessor, which monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, adjusts heat intensity and duration too, in order to make sure your food is perfectly prepared.

Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker $79.95 $54.99 at Amazon

This multi-cooker from Instant Pot brings you all the best bits of 6 kitchen appliances combined into one device: slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, warmer and sauté. That means you've got a multi-purpose device built for busy lifestyles with its simple touch controls.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.

If you like the idea of a new Instant Pot for your kitchen, check out our guide to the best Instant Pot sales and deals for Black Friday 2019.