Black Friday Dyson deal: the Dyson V10 cordless vacuum gets a massive $150 price cut

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro cordless vacuum is now on sale at Best Buy, with a brilliant $150 discount bringing down the cost to just $399, making it one of the best Dyson Black Friday deals we've seen.

Cordless vacuums are all the rage these days, allowing for flexible cleaning that doesn't require being within a certain distance of a wall socket and allowing for far easier cleaning of hard-to-reach spaces as well as numerous rooms.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 series is one of the best of the bunch, too. It currently tops our best cordless vacuum cleaner guide, thanks to its unrivaled design and powerful suction. This is the vacuum that led Dyson to stop developing corded vacuums at all, and it's not hard to see why.

The main downside is the price, though this latest discount means it should be within reach of even more homes than ever. Keep in mind, this Best Buy Black Friday deal ends today, so you should take advantage before it's too late.

Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless vacuum: $549 $399 at Best Buy

This excellent cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 60 minutes between charges too.View Deal

There are other downsides to a cordless vacuum, most notable the limited battery life, but as long as you keep your cleans to 60-minute bursts you'll be more than happy with what the Dyson Cyclone V10 can offer.

This vacuum will still be able to contend with all kinds of dirt and dust, though – coming as it does with removable heads and an optional extender pole.

