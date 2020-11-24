Black Friday Air Fryer deals 2020: the best from Aria, Cuisinart, NuWave and more

Black Friday air fryer deals from Home Depot, Walmart, and more are rolling out this week ahead of the big day, so now's the perfect time to grab yourself one of the hottest small kitchen appliances going right now.

Whether it's a bargain on a small 3qt Teflon-free ceramic Air Fryer with pullout basket from Aria - on sale at Home Depot for just $49.99, a $20 savings - or a 10qt PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus at Walmart for $99.00 (was $129.00) , there are plenty of Black Friday air fryer deals to sort through this week.

Fortunately, we've done a lot of the heavy lifting and pulled together the best Black Friday air fryer deals from several major retailers to help make your holiday shopping this year just a little bit easier (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Aria 10 Qt. Air Fryer: $149.99 $99.99 at Home Depot

Healthy cooking just got easier with this 10 Qt. air fryer from Aria over at Home Depot for just $99, a 33% savings. The fryer also comes with a recipe book to help you plan healthier meals.View Deal

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus: $129.00 $99.00 at Walmart

The PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart packs in 1,500 Watts of air frying power with 10 pre-programmed settings, heating up to 400°F, and dishwasher-safe parts to ensure hassle-free cleanup - all for $30 off over at Walmart this week. View Deal

Super Low Price Aria 3-Qt Teal Ceramic Air Fryer: $69.99 $49.99 at Home Depot

This stylish 3-quart teal ceramic air fryer from Aria is perfect for making small batches of French fries or fried chicken tenders while not taking up much space on the counter-top. Able to reach 400°F in seconds, this little air fryer makes healthier eating a breeze. View Deal

GoWise 12.7 Quart Air Fryer Oven: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

The GoWise 12.7-quart air fryer oven features a built in rotisserie, three rack levels, and 15 pre-set cooking functions to make cooking healthy food for the whole family much simpler while not taking up a whole lot of counter space., now for 40% off over at Amazon.View Deal

Aria 30 Qt Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $199 $129 at Home Depot

There are toaster ovens, and then there's this 30-qt Aria Air Fryer Toaster Oven. Capable of baking, frying, roasting, dehydrating, toasting, and grilling everything from 13-inch pizzas to whole chickens, you can replace several small kitchen appliances in one go with one of the more trusted brands in small kitchen appliances for 35% off the list price. View Deal

Cuisinart AFR-25: $185.00 $79.99 at Amazon

Capable of air frying up to 2.5 pounds of food while being small enough to fit on your kitchen counter, the Cuisinart AFR-25 can heat up to 450°F with automatic timer from zero to 60 minutes, making healthy cooking a snap.View Deal

Galanz 1,800W Air Fry Toaster Oven: $129.99 $84.99 at Home Depot

A versatile kitchen appliance capable of air frying, toasting, baking and more, this Galanz 1,800W air fry toaster oven comes with eight pre-set cooking functions and adjustable heat up to 450°F - all for 35% off over at Home Depot.View Deal

Black Friday air fryer deals in your region

If you're not in the US, you can still save big with Black Friday air fryer deals in your region by checking out the retailers below.

