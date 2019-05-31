The 5 best gaming laptops of Computex 2019: the coolest mobile gaming rigs

As Computex 2019 draws to a close, we look back at the very best gaming laptops that were on display at the huge show in Taiwan.

The biggest names in gaming were out in force, and they brought along a range of powerful and innovative designs that really push the boundaries of what we've come to expect from gaming laptops.

As Computex 2019 demonstrates, gaming laptops aren't just getting bigger and more powerful, but also thinner and lighter as well.

So, without further ado, here's our pick of the best gaming laptops at Computex 2019.

Image credit: Asus

Asus ROG Strix Scar III G731

Asus laptops always have a strong showing at Computex, and at this year's event, Asus showed off some of its upcoming gaming laptops that we can't wait to have a play on.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar III G731 was one of the best gaming laptops on show at Computex 2019.

Designed for esports, it comes with an ultra-fast 240Hz screen and is powered by Nvidia RTX GPUs. It looks set to be ideal for people who play games where lightning-fast reflexes are of the upmost importance.

Image credit: TechRadar

Alienware m15 2019

Dell unveiled its mightily impressive Alienware m15 2019 gaming laptop at this year's Computex show, packed with a 9th-generation, quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR5) GPU, along with 8GB of RAM. That's a pretty decent spec, but it's also packed into an impressively thin and light chassis.

The screen options of this gaming laptop are impressive as well, with the choice of a 240Hz FHD display paired with Tobii eye-tracking technology built into the webcam array or an OLED Ultra HD screen (3,840 x 2,160) with Tobii eye-tracking tech built in.

Image credit: TechRadar

MSI GT76 Titan

While thin and light gaming laptops are all the rage in 2019, we have to admit we've got a soft spot for the MSI GT76 Titan – which is an unapologetic beast of a gaming laptop with a size – and specs – that are worthy of its titanic moniker.

This gaming laptop is absolutely massive, weighing in at 8.8 pounds, and is packed front to back with RGB lighting and an aluminum build – and it also boasts a desktop-class processor that can be overclocked – something of a rarity in laptops.

It also comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card and can fit up to a whopping 128GB of RAM. There's nothing subtle about this gaming laptop – and that's what we love about it.

Image credit: Gigabyte (Image: © Gigabyte)

Gigabyte Aorus 5

Gigabyte also showed off its latest gaming laptops, and it's doing something interesting by making sure that every component in the new Aorus 5 is made by high-end manufacturers like Intel and Samsung.

This means that the Aorus 5 promises to deliver an exceptionally high-end gaming experience – and we can't wait to properly test it out soon.

Image credit: TechRadar

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo

OK, so the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo isn't a straight-forward Asus gaming laptop, but it has some impressive specifications that allow it to run many games, thanks to an Intel Core i9 and Nvidia RTX 2060 powering it.

However, what really makes us excited about the potential of the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo as a gaming laptop is the fact that it was two 4K displays. The main display is 16:9 at 3,840 x 2,160 with the wide Screenpad Plus (which sits above the keyboard) coming in at 3,840 x 1,100 for a 32:9 aspect ratio.

That second screen can be used to display additional information for the game you're playing, such as maps, and it can also be used for multitasking. So, if you like streaming your game on Twitch, you could use the second screen to interact with your audience.

Very cool and very exciting.