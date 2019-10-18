Best Buy knocks $400 of this 65-inch Sony 4K TV ahead of Black Friday

Best Buy isn't hanging around for Black Friday 2019 or Cyber Monday 2019 to start offering some brilliant prices, as this deal on the brilliant Sony XBR65X950G 65-inch 4K TV shows, with $400 knocked off.

Sony makes some of the best 4K TVs in the business, so whenever one of its sets gets a big discount, we get excited.

The Sony XBR65X950G is definitely worth getting excited about, with a gorgeous 65-inch 4K screen with full-array local dimming for incredible image quality. If boasts HDR support, with Sony's X1 Ultimate processor cleverly adjusting the contrast, sharpness and color of the picture for the best possible results, and its built-in speakers produce excellent sound without you needing to buy a soundbar.

Make sure you check out our collection of Best Buy Black Friday deals that have already gone live, for some more great savings.

Sony XBR65X950G 65-inch 4K TV $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has knocked off $400 from the price of this brilliant 65-inch 4K Sony TV. If you've been after a large 4K screen for a while now, this is a brilliant price for an excellent television.View Deal

We also have a guide on the best Black Friday TV deals that have already gone live, so you don't have to wait until the end of November to begin bargain hunting.