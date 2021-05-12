Best Buy flash sale: deals on 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, and more

If you're looking to score deals on top-selling tech, then today is your lucky day. The Best Buy 24-hour flash sale is happening now with fantastic discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, kitchen appliances, gaming rigs, and so much more.

Some highlighted offers from today's sale include cheap TV deals from Hisense like this 55-inch 4K set on sale for just $349.99 and the Hisense 75-inch 4K smart TV marked down to $699.99 (was $799.99).



If you're looking for laptop bargains, you can pick up this HP 14-inch Chromebook for only $249 (was $299), and gamers can score a massive $400 discount on Razer's Blade 15 Base gaming laptop.



Best Buy also has the brilliant Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones on sale for a record-low price of $278, and the best-selling Insignia air fryer marked down to $59.99 (was $99.99).



See more of the top deals from the Best Buy flash sale below, and keep in mind, most of these offers expire at midnight, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The top Best Buy deals

Hisense 55-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - A fantastic price, this Hisense 55-inch set is on sale for $379.99 at Best Buy's latest sale. The 4K Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $100 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and a voice remote, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.View Deal

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $629.95 $569.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Get this massive LG 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $569.99. At an incredible price, the Ultra HD TV comes with WebOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can use your TV as your smart home hub.

JVC Gumy True Wireless Headphones: $29.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

Save $5 - Pick up this cheap pair of JVC Gumy wireless headphones at the Best Buy flash sale. For just $24.99, you're getting up to six hours of battery life, voice assistant compatibility, and built in button controls.

Sony WH1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $278 at Best Buy

Save $72 - You can get the top-rated Sony WH1000XM4 headphones on sale for a record-low price of $278 at Best Buy's latest sale. The wireless earphones feature industry-leading noise cancellation technology and provide up to 30 hours of battery life.

Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar System: $149.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - Best Buy has the Insignia 2.1-Channel soundbar on sale for just $69.99. A fantastic deal, the soundbar system includes a wireless subwoofer for deep, powerful bass and features a sleek design that fits seamlessly with almost all HDTVs.

HP 14 Touch-Screen Chromebook: $299 $249 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Snag the HP Chromebook on sale for just $249 at Best Buy's one daysale. The budget laptop features a 14-inch multitouch screen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB SSD, a Dual-core Intel Celeron processor, and a long-lasting battery life.

ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: $999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Gamers can get the Asus Rog Strix G15 on sale for $849.99 today only at Best Buy. The 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics.

Razer Blade 15 Base 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: $1,499.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Razer's powerful Blade 15 Base gets a massive $400 discount at the Best Buy flash sale. The 15.6-inch gaming machine comes with 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, an Intel Core i7 processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.View Deal

Insignia 3.4qt Digital Air Fryer: $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Get the best-selling Insignia air fryer on sale for just $59.99 at Best Buy. A fantastic deal, the multi-functional air fryer allows you to grill, bake, roast, or fry your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.

