Best Buy Boxing Day sale: deals on TVs, laptops, Fitbits, and more

The official Best Buy Boxing Day sale is live with incredible deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, smart home devices, and so much more. It's the perfect opportunity to score record-low prices on this year's best-selling items from brands like Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and Google.

Some highlighted deals include the all-new Fitbit Sense smartwatch on sale for $359.99, a $150 discount on this Samsung 55-inch 4K TV, and this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $399.99.



See more of our top picks from the Best Buy Boxing Day sale below and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should snap up these fantastic bargains now before it's too late.

Best Buy Boxing Day deals

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Tizen Smart TV: $699.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - You can score a $150 price cut on this Samsung 55-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. You're getting built-in smart capabilities, as well as Samsung's new Crystal 4k processor here at a new price of $549.99.

Fitbit Sense: $429.95 $359.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and sleep tracking but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity.

ASUS VivoBook 15.6-inch Laptop: $899.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Best Buy has a $150 price cut on the Asus VivoBook laptop. Perfect for everyday tasks, the 15.6-inch laptop packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor.

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month membership to Nintendo Online: $399.99 at Best Buy

This Boxing Day bundle from Best Buy includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Online for $399.99.

Roku Premiere 4K Media Streamer with Remote: $49.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $5 - Get the Roku Premiere 4K streaming player on sale for $44.99 at Best Buy. The streaming device allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution and connects to your smartphone via the Roku mobile app so you can control the Roku from anywhere in the room.

Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - For a limited time, you can save $200 on the Dyson V11 cordless vacuum. The stick vacuum features a large cleaner head, it covers more floor space per pass and intelligently adapts to tackle dirt on any floor type.

Samsung Galaxy Watch, 46mm: $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - You can save $80 on the original Samsung Galaxy Watch at the Best Buy Boxing Day sale. That's perfect if you're after an all-in-one smartwatch and fitness tracker but don't want to shell out for the latest release.

Oculus Rift S VR Headset with Touch Controllers: $349.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

You can grab the Oculus Rift S VR headset for $100 off right now at Best Buy. The VR headset includes all the latest tracking improvements, extra cable length, and display features as well.

Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell: $299.99 $229 at Best Buy

Save $70 - See who's at your front door, even if you're not at home, with the Google Nest Hello Doorbell. The Hello gives you a live always-on HD video stream of your doorstep, and you'll get mobile alerts when someone approaches, rings the doorbell, or leaves a package.

