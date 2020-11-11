Best Buy Black Friday TV deal: this 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $179.99 - today only

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals have arrived early this year thanks to the one-day 'Treat Yourself' sale that's happening right now. The retailer is offering incredible bargains like this 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $179.99 (was $349.99). That's an incredible price for a 50-inch 4K TV and a fantastic Black Friday deal to snag before the Best Buy Black Friday sale officially begins.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deal:

Westinghouse 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $349.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a 50-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has this Westinghouse 4K smart TV on sale for just $179.99. The TV comes with the Roku experience so that you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV. Ends today.

The Westinghouse smart TV has the Roku TV experience built-in, which allows you to stream content from your favorite apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more. The Ultra HD TV also features a voice remote with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices. You'll also experience a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Dolby Audio.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for this particular model and $50 less than the Prime Day price. This early Black Friday TV deal is only valid for today, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

