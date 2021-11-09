Beat this - $1,000 saving on a 75-inch QLED in Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals

Shopping for early Black Friday TV deals? You'll be hard-pressed to find a bigger saving than the $1,000 price cut on this 75-inch TCL 6-Series TV - now $1,299.99 (was $2,299) at Best Buy.

That's a fair price to pay for such a large display - and one with Mini-LED QLED screen technology no less. While still not cheap, this one's a great choice if you're looking for a display in this year's Black Friday deals that's going to be the centerpiece of any room and don't quite want to pay out that hefty price on an equivalent display from LG or Samsung.

While not completely flawless, we loved the TCL 6-Series 2020 QLED TV when we reviewed it here at TechRadar. Having Mini-LED backlight tech in such a relatively cheap display is pretty exceptional and you'll be sure to get some great performance for the price. Color contrast is great, black levels are improved over last year's model, and there's also minimal haloing now.

For outright picture quality for the price, it's hard to beat the TCL 6-Series in this year's Black Friday TV deals right now. It is worth noting, however, that there aren't HDMI 2.1 ports on this model, so if you're looking for 4K gaming at 120Hz you'll probably want to spend that little more on something like the LG C1 OLED (also on sale at Best Buy for $1,799.99).

Outside the US? See today's best TV deals in your region just below

Black Friday TV deals: TCL 6-Series Mini-LED TV

TCL 6-Series 75-inch Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,299 TCL 6-Series 75-inch Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,299 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $1,000 - If you're looking for a huge saving on an even bigger display in this week's early Black Friday TV deals, don't miss this huge price cut on the TCL 6-Series. With cutting-edge Mini-LED backlight technology, great upscaling, and Google Assistant, this one's a great choice if you're serious about your picture quality but don't want to break the bank on an LG or Samsung display.

Best Buy - see all of this retailer's early Black Friday TV deals this week

Looking for something specific? See our roundup of the best 65-inch Black Friday TV deals and the best 75-inch Black Friday TV deals.