Back to school sale at Best Buy: Jabra's 65t Elite earbuds are $20 with Chromebook purchase

The 2020 school season is almost upon us, which means it's time to stock up and save on supplies for the new year. Best Buy is here to help with an exclusive deal for students. For a limited time, you can score a pair of Jabra Elite 65t earbuds for just $20 when you purchase a Chromebook for $299 or more.

Perfect for school, Chromebooks are lightweight, durable, and affordable, provide an impressive battery life, and run Google's Chrome operating system. Best Buy is offering several different Chromebook models to choose from that start at just $299. The Jabra Elite 65t earbuds included in this deal offer excellent sound quality with four-microphone technology to block out external noise to ensure a premium listening experience. The waterproof earbuds automatically turn on when removed from the case and provide five hours of battery life.



To receive this offer from Best Buy, you must sign up for student deals here. Once you're a member, just add a Chromebook priced $299 or more to your cart, and you'll get the Jabra earbuds for only $20.

The Jabra Elite 65t currently retails for $119.99, so with this deal, you're saving on a Chromebook laptop and getting a pair of premium wireless earbuds for just $20. This deal is a limited time offer, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

See our roundup of the best back to school sales and shop more of the best cheap laptop deals that are happening right now.

You can also see our roundup of the cheapest noise canceling headphone deals that are currently available.