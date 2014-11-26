Speaker deals: save big on speakers this holiday season

What's the first thing you do right after a Thanksgiving feast? If you answered "sleep", you've answered incorrectly. You've got to make sure all your Black Friday deal ducks are in a row.

You could get lucky and score the speaker of your dreams for cheap, but if you're unprepared, the best chance to get tech on sale could quickly slip through your fingers. We want to help you. Welcome to our collection of the best deals on speakers this holiday season.

Check out the very best Black Friday deals

We'll be updating this page frequently ahead of Black Friday with ad leaks, online store price announcements and more. Whether you're looking for ultra-portable Bluetooth speakers or ones big enough to fill a room with sound, this guide of deals has you covered.

Allow us to give you the edge as the holiday season kicks off this Black Friday. Follow this page leading up to Black Friday for the best speaker deals and stay as we update it in time for Cyber Monday.

Also, check out our Black Friday Deals page to get full access to our hub of leaked retail ads and price announcements for all the tech on your must-buy list.

We've always been tracking the best Cyber Monday deals

Speaker deals

Black Friday marks the day that Best Buy offers the Beats Beatbox for just $249.99.

If you want a highly acclaimed 2.1 system, check out Amazon's Black Friday offering of the Cyber Acoustics subwoofer satellite system for $38.99.

Interested in a mini Bluetooth speaker on Black Friday? Best Buy is offering the Jam Classic for $19.99.

On Black Friday, hhgregg has the Sony Ultra Portable speaker on sale for $69.99.

If you're looking for a highly-rated online item, Amazon has the JBL Micro Wireless speaker for $49.95.

Looking for a waterproof Bluetooth speaker on Black Friday? hhgregg has the Altec Life Jacket speaker for $99.99.

On Black Friday, hhgregg has the attractive Bose SoundLink Color speakers on sale for $129.99 each.

Check out this deal: On Black Friday, Best Buy is offering the JBL Charge for $89.99.

For a Bluetooth speaker under $50 on Black Friday, Staples has the JLab Crasher for $44.99.

Need an affordable 2.1 speaker system on Black Friday? Best Buy has the Logitech Z313 for $24.99.

Looking for a basic set of computer speakers on Black Friday? Staples has the Logitech Z130 for $9.99.