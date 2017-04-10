AT&T just made a big bet on 5G connectivity

The road to 5G connectivity has widened as AT&T announced a new acquisition that will help get the telecom company on its way to gigabit-speed wireless service.

AT&T revealed plans today to purchase Straight Path Communications, a company with an extensive background in millimeter wave spectrum licenses covering the entire US, not just its top 40 markets.

According to AT&T, Straight Path's bandwidth portfolio, in addition to the wireless giant's acquisition of FiberTower earlier this year, will result in a 5G-capable infrastructure with up to 10 gigabits-per-second uploads and 20Gbps downloads.

5G for all

AT&T isn't the only company making moves to bring 5G coverage to US customers. Verizon announced in February that it's testing its newly built 5G network with the help of partners like Samsung, Ericsson, Intel and others.

Mobile device manufacturers are also all over 5G, with Qualcomm already planning Snapdragon modems capable of gigabit-level wireless service and ZTE showing off a 5G-ready, not-really-smartphone early in the game at MWC 2017 .