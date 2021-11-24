Apple's all-new AirPods 3 just dropped to record-low price ahead of Black Friday

Just ahead of this year's Black Friday deals event, Amazon just dropped Apple's all-new AirPods 3 to a new record-low price. For a limited time, you can get the 3rd generation AirPods on sale for $154.99 when you apply the additional $15 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $24 and the best deal we've ever seen for the wireless earbuds.



The AirPods 3 were just released in October, which is why today's early Black Friday deal is so impressive as Amazon usually reserves discounts like this for the big November day. The AirPods Pro are currently sold out a Amazon, so we'd grab today's record-low price while you can.

Black Friday Apple AirPods deal

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 $154.99 at Amazon

Save $24.01 - You can get Apple's all-new AirPods 3 on sale for $154.99 when you apply the additional $15 coupon at checkout That's a total savings of $24 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the wireless earbuds. This Black Friday deal is a limited-time offer from Amazon, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple's new and improved AirPods 3 were released last month and are replacing the 2019 AirPods 2. The 3rd generation earbuds feature a new design that resembles the AirPods Pro with shorter stems that now include touch-capacitive force sensors for easy controls. You're also getting an improved sound experience with spatial audio that results in a more immersive experience. The AirPods come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.



See more of today's best Black Friday AirPods deals which include record-low prices on the AirPods Pro and Apple's luxurious AirPods Max.

More Black Friday AirPods deals

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $159 at Walmart

Save $90 - The AirPods Pro are always a Black Friday best-seller, and Walmart just dropped the newest model to a new record-low price of just $159. They're the best-sounding earbuds from Apple, with a new active noise cancellation feature, and are more snug and premium-feeling than the original versions - we gave them 4.5/5 stars in our review. This offer is currently out of stock at Amazon, so grab this epic Black Friday deal while you can.

Apple Airpods (2019) AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $109 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for the cheapest Black Friday AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for just $109 - which is just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. Before August, the earbuds were more accustomed to a $130 price which means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods.

Apple Airpods Max Apple AirPods Max: $549 $439.99 at Amazon

Save $109 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Apple's powerful AirPods Max on sale for $439.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

See more of today's best Black Friday sales

You can also see our guide to the best Black Friday Apple deals and shop for more bargains with our Amazon Black Friday deals guide.