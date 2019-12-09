Apple Watch deal: Buy one Apple Watch, get another up to 50% off at Verizon

If you're looking to score a deal on the best-selling Apple Watch, then you've come to the right place. Verizon is offering a limited-time promotion on the Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5 with a cellular plan attached. Once you add an Apple Watch with monthly device payments to your cart, you can get another Apple Watch up to 50% off.

Each Apple Watch series includes GPS technology and heart rate monitoring, tracking activity, workouts, and calories burned. The smartwatch also includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

To receive this incredible offer from Verizon, you must add an Apple Watch with monthly device payments to your cart. You'll get up to $150 credited to your account over 24 months on another Apple Watch, and you'll get your first month of service waived.

Apple Watch deals:

