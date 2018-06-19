Apple Watch 4 appears to be referenced in latest iOS 12 beta

Apple didn't officially confirm the Apple Watch 4 today, but it gave us a big hint that it's actively working on a new iPhone-compatible smartwatch.

Its iOS 12 developer beta 2 software just launched, and inside the code are new identifiers Watch4,1, Watch4,2, Watch4,3 and Watch4,4, according to 9to5Mac.

This strongly suggests that Apple's software roadmap is being fine tuned for an Apple Watch 4. The Apple Watch 3 models are referenced as Watch3,1 to 3,4.

Because the final version of iOS 12 is confirmed to be launching later this year (think September), the software may debut with the new Apple Watch 4 in tow.

Apple Watch 4 may get a bigger screen

The Apple Watch 4 is supposed to give Apple's three-year-old smartwatch design a fresh look and, specifically, that almost certainly means a bigger screen.

Okay, maybe that's a little too big

It's supposed to sport a 15% larger display, according to former Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Rest assured, that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be 15% larger on your wrist.

The Apple Watch 3 and all others before it come in two sizes: 42mm and 38mm, but the bezel around the OLED screen is much thicker than anyone would like.

Apple Watch 4 may follow the iPhone X all-screen trend with a nearly edge-to-edge look. Just don't expect a wrist notch, even if we are hoping for a FaceTime camera.

And a larger battery, maybe for sleep tracking

The other big Apple Watch 4 rumor is that the battery will be larger. That could make the new Watch thicker, but open up the possibility more than all-day battery life and an always-on display.

A bigger battery would also give Apple a way to push out an official sleep tracking app, something we've been expecting ever since it bought the start-up Beddit last year. Beddit was described as the 'Fitbit for sleep tracking'.

There are less than three months until the expected 'new iPhone 2018' launch event. Set your watch for more Apple Watch 4 leaks between now and early September.