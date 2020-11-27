Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) Black Friday deal saves you $100 on the year's hottest laptop

Yes, you can save $100 on the new Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) with this limited time deal over at B&H Photo right now - while supplies last. This deal applies to the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD and 8GB RAM/512GB SSD configurations (you can get the latter for $1,399, down from $1,499), but not the 8GB RAM systems with a 1TB or 2TB SSD. It also doesn't apply any of the 16GB RAM configurations - at least not yet (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

This might be the most exciting Black Friday deal going so you'll need to act fast. Make sure you check out our Black Friday laptop deals and MacBook Black Friday deals for more great offers as well.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1): $1,299 $1,199 at B&H Photo

The new Apple MacBook Pro with Apple's new M1 chip is one of the hottest laptops going right now and thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save $100 over at B&H Photo - while it lasts, that is.View Deal

The new Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) is probably the hottest laptop of the year thanks to the new Apple M1 chip, which offers better performance, improved battery life, and a lower price than competing laptops - all with everything else we've come to expect from a MacBook and then some.

Thanks to the ARM-based architecture, the new Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch can run both traditional macOS apps as well as iOS apps from your iPhone and iPad, finally bringing the entire Apple software ecosystem together in one system.

There's more to say about this incredible new laptop, so if you want to dig into our review, you can learn all about the improvements to the laptop hardware and how it pairs with Apple's latest macOS update, macOS 11 Big Sur - but you need to hurry, this deal won't last forever.

More Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) deals

Not in the US? You'll find all the lowest prices for the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

