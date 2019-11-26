Apple iMac deals chop $200 off ahead of Black Friday

Best Buy has cut the price of the 21-inch and 27-inch iMac models ahead of Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019.

Both sizes of Apple's all-in-one iMac get a very decent $200 knocked off their price tags, so why wait a few more days to see what deals Black Friday brings, when you can get an excellent discount right now?

This follows Best Buy cutting the price of a number of MacBook models, so check out those deals if you're after Apple's laptops instead.

Make sure you check out our Best Buy Black Friday deals roundup for more great offers from the retailer.

Apple iMac 21.5-inch, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 1TB: $1,299 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has cut the price of the 21.5-inch iMac by $200 in time for Black Friday. This model comes with an 8th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It's not the most powerful iMac, but it's a very decent performer.View Deal

Apple iMac 27-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB: $1,799 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you're after the larger 27-inch iMac, then Best Buy has also cut $200 off the model with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB Fusion drive. The screen is a gorgeous 5K Retina resolution.View Deal

