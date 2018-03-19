Android Oreo for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus now on Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Samsung Galaxy S8 and the larger Galaxy S8 Plus launched one year ago next week, and they're finally getting the long-awaited Android Oreo update in the US.

Three of four major US carriers – Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint – are all pushing the big Android 8.0 Oreo system update to 2017's Samsung's flagship smartphone.

So far this new software rollout doesn't include the Galaxy Note 8, but that's coming soon, too, according to an official statement we received from Samsung.

"We are beginning to roll out Android Oreo to select US Galaxy smartphones, starting with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+," a Samsung spokesperson told TechRadar. "Galaxy Note8 will follow shortly thereafter."

Android Oreo brings these new features to S8

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile are going to be able to take advantage of several new features after updating to Android Oreo.

You can use picture-in-picture to run two supported apps at once (great for tracking directions on in a small corner Google Maps window while looking up email to double check the address). And Google's software will better be able to remember logins and passwords thanks to enhanced autofill functions.

Today's update also includes the newest version of Samsung Experience 9.0 that just debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. You'll get keyboard shortcuts, smarter internal search and a more informative Bixby AI thanks to Bixby briefing.

We haven't gotten word from AT&T on when to expect the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus on its network to make the Android Oreo jump – we did ask that question, however, and will update this story when we hear back.

Right now, the two Samsung Galaxy S8 phones on AT&T are stuck using Android Nougat, with the latest update being March 9 for a Android 7.0 security patch. Nothing more.

We almost got a taste of Android Oreo on the Samsung Galaxy S8 in the US before this. After S8 Oreo beta, there was a first attempt at an update, but it was yanked due to a mysteriously software reboot glitch.

In today's statement, Samsung reminded us that it's been "completing extensive testing and beta tests that are standard when we launch a new Android update or product."

Of course, Samsung's internal testing team won't be able to rest easy for too long. The Android P Developer Preview is already out and we expect to hear more about it at Google IO 2018 in May.