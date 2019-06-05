AMD Ryzen 5 2600 six-core CPU gets price slashed to £130 with two free games

AMD’s Ryzen 5 2600 has been a hot seller in recent times, and with further price reductions hitting the processor as retailers look to clear stock ahead of the launch of next-gen Ryzen 3000 CPUs, the asking price is truly hitting rock-bottom.

Amazon is selling the chip for £129.97, which is pretty incredible considering that this is a six-core (12-thread) processor that comes with a Wraith Stealth cooler. Particularly given that it originally retailed around the £170 mark (Amazon actually has the recommended price quoted as £174.99).

A further bonus is that you get AMD’s promo offer of free copies of World War Z and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, which makes this an even more compelling deal.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 £174.99 £129.97 at Amazon

A six-core (12-thread) CPU capable of maximum boost to 3.9GHz, which is compatible with AM4 motherboards, and bundled with a Wraith Stealth cooler. You save 25% and also get two free games: World War Z and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.View Deal

CCL has a pretty much identical offer with the two free games thrown in, should Amazon run out of stock, and Aria.co.uk actually has the Ryzen 5 2600 at £119.99 – but stock of the latter offer is very low, and might even have run out by the time you read this (so move quick!).

Also, note that the Amazon deal is better considering that for the extra £10, you get two high-profile games, which is probably worth it for most people (unless you happen to have both of those titles already, of course).

According to the latest sales figures from German retailer Mindfactory, the Ryzen 5 2600 is the most popular AMD processor right now, and with these sort of prices, it’s easy to see why.

Via Eurogamer