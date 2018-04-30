Amazon's one-day PC gaming sale: Save up to 35%

Today's a great day to get some gaming deals, as Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of PC gaming equipment. (Non-gamers will enjoy some of these deals too.) Included are laptops, monitors, headsets, external hard drives, keyboards, and more. The discount translates to savings of as much as $200.

If you want to score these deals, though, you don't want to wait as this sale is for one day only and ends tonight. To assist you in picking out some new gear, we've highlighted our favorite deals below.

HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset | Was $119.99, now $79.99

Suitable for use with both PCs and consoles, this headset features memory foam ear cushions, 50mm drivers, and a Discord-certified noise-cancelling mic. Better yet, Amazon is selling it for $25 less than its nearest competitor.

Razer Ornata Chroma Destiny 2 Edition Gaming Keyboard | Was $109.99, now $73.59

This keyboard features Razer's Mecha-Membrane, which combines the soft cushioned touch of a membrane rubber dome with the crisp tactile click of a mechanical switch. Amazon has discounted it by $36, although other stores sell it for just $7 more.