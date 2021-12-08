Amazon's latest Kindle deals include lowest price yet plus free Kindle Unlimited

Two excellent Kindle deals have landed over at Amazon this week, offering what's quite possibly the best set of promotions for book lovers all year.

First up, the standard Amazon Kindle is on sale for $54.99 (was $89.99) right now, which is actually its cheapest price ever. Better still, Amazon is throwing in three months of Kindle Unlimited for free on top. That's essentially an extended free trial, but either way, it's a lot of free books to check out over the holidays.

And, at this price, the standard Amazon Kindle is pretty close to a perfect Christmas gift too. It, of course, lacks the waterproofing and adjustable warm light filter of the more expensive Kindle Paperwhite, but it's almost a third of the price today and still very much a great little reader. It comes with 8GB of storage, enough for thousands of books, and can still last up to four weeks on a single charge of battery.

Secondly, for those who already have an e-reader or are signed up to Kindle Unlimited, there are significant discounts being offered on digital membership gift cards right now. Available in 6-months ($47.86), 12-months ($80.30), or 24-months ($143.80), these discounts are arriving just in time for Christmas and offer the perfect chance to top up those existing accounts. Note, if you're wondering whether you can gift yourself a membership, then the answer is yes - that's absolutely possible.

Outside the US? Check out more of today's Kindle deals in your region just below.

Today's Amazon Kindle deals

$89.99 Amazon Kindle + three months of Kindle Unlimited: $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Not only is the latest Amazon Kindle at its lowest ever price today at Amazon, but the retailer is throwing in three months of the Kindle Unlimited service for free. That's a lot of free books to check out on your cheap reader this Holiday season. Note, the black color may arrive after Christmas but the white color is available for quick delivery.

Kindle Unlimited digital membership gift card: $59.94 Kindle Unlimited digital membership gift card: $59.94 $47.86 for 6 months

Another great Kindle deal this week, head on over to the Kindle Unlimited store to get yourself a discount on a digital membership today. Great as either a gift or a top-up for your personal account, you can get savings on either a 6-month, 12-month, or 24-month subscription.

12 months: $111 $80.30 | 24 months: $ 239 $143.80

Want to read more about Kindle unlimited? Head on over to our Kindle Unlimited price guide to see whether it's worth it for you. Also worth checking out is our main Kindle deals page, where we've got all the best prices for the other models in the range.