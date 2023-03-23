Amazon Spring Sale announced and deals revealed - is it a Prime Day in March?

Clearly, someone over at Amazon has gotten bored of waiting until the usual mega-sale in July, as the retailer has announced it will run a three-day spring sale next week in the UK from March 27 - 29. While the event doesn't sound as monumental as the yearly members-only Amazon Prime Day, it does offer relatively large savings of up to 40% available across all categories.

For that extra hit of unexpected pizzazz, TV personality / radio DJ / Gogglebox couch potato Rylan is also involved. You'll be able to catch him on a special Instagram show frolicking with goats, bunnies, and air fryers - for some reason. I'm not joking. There are pictures and everything.

Anyway, Amazon announced the news in a press release, where it also revealed a few of the deals we can expect to see over the three days. We've dived in to take a closer look at what's going to be available.

Amazon Spring Sale: an early Prime Day?

It doesn't look that way. Our initial research shows that many products cost the same or were actually slightly cheaper as recently as last Black Friday, while some are far from the record-low prices during the previous Prime Day sale.

Take the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, for example. According to Amazon, that's going to drop to £47.99 next week, but it's actually been as low as £32.99 when it went on sale during Prime Day. Of course, it's important to point out that this upcoming spring sale is open to all and not exclusively for Prime members, but it's still a considerable difference.

Elsewhere, some of the offers are at least a little more in line with the cheapest prices we've seen before. The Kindle Paperwhite will be £94.99, just £10 more compared to the deal from the most recent Prime Day. Not great, not terrible.

No other specific deals have been confirmed in the original announcement beyond certain Amazon devices, but some more wide-ranging reductions mentioned in the press release include:

Appliances: up to 30% off Samsung, Hisense, Tefal, Philips and more.

up to 30% off Samsung, Hisense, Tefal, Philips and more. Beauty: up to 40% off makeup and nailcare from Rimmel, NYX, Max Factor

up to 40% off makeup and nailcare from Rimmel, NYX, Max Factor Fashion: Save up to 30% on Amazon Fashion for men, women and kids

Save up to 30% on Amazon Fashion for men, women and kids Health: save big on electric toothbrushes, hairstyling tools and razors

save big on electric toothbrushes, hairstyling tools and razors Gaming: up to 40% off video games, controllers and accessories

up to 40% off video games, controllers and accessories Pets: Save up to 25% off pet food healthcare and supplies

Save up to 25% off pet food healthcare and supplies Phones : up to 35% off Google, Samsung and OnePlus smartphones

: up to 35% off Google, Samsung and OnePlus smartphones Sports: Save up to 30% on Fitbit, Columbia and Helly Hansen

Save up to 30% on Fitbit, Columbia and Helly Hansen Toys: Save up to 20% on toys from Lego, Mattel, Hasbro and more

Save up to 20% on toys from Lego, Mattel, Hasbro and more TVs: save up to 30% on televisions from Samsung, Sony and more

If any of that has caught your eye, the Amazon Spring Sale (opens in new tab) starts at 6pm on Monday, March 27 and will run until 23:59 on Wednesday, March 29.

Even though we're hesitant to get our digital baskets ready based on the lack of standout deals from the announcement so far, you can join us over those two and a bit days as we will pick out the best items actually worth buying and all the biggest discounts. Maybe we'll still dig out a bargain or two.