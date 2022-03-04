Amazon sale slashes the Apple Watch 7 to a record-low price of $349.99

We're rounding up today's best deals from Amazon's latest sale, and we've spotted the best-selling Apple Watch 7 down to a record-low price of $349.99 when you apply the additional $40 coupon at checkout.



The Apple Watch 7 is Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch with a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



Today's Apple Watch deal applies to the Black sports band and the 41mm smartwatch and is currently in stock and ready to ship. If you're interested in other sports band colors, Amazon also has the Blue, Green, Red, and Starlight on sale.

Today's best Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - Today's Amazon sale has the Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349.99 when you apply the additional $40 coupon at checkout. The Series 7 has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging. Today's deal applies to the Black sports band, and the smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship.

More Apple Watch deals

