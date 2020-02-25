Amazon sale: deals on the 4K Fire TV Stick, Cube, and more

If you're looking for a cheap streaming device, then head over to Amazon's Fire TV sale that's happening right now. You can find discounts on Amazon's best-selling Fire devices, which include the 4K Fire TV Stick.

For a limited time, you can get the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $34.99. That's a $15 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled streaming device. Amazon also has the Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99 and the all-new Fire TV Cube on sale for $89.99.



The 4K Fire TV Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Just plug the stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels with storage capacity for thousands of apps, games, and Alexa skills. The Fire device also includes an Alexa voice remote so you can browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.



These deals are limited-time offers, and we don't know how long Amazon will have Fire devices on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon Fire device deals:

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for $34.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

You can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $24.99 at Amazon. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

All-new Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire TV Cube on sale for $89.99 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

